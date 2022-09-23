WATCH: Maggie Haberman Says Trump ‘Biggest Demagogue Possibly in the History of This Country’ Who Excels at Playing Victim

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman said former President Donald Trump is the “biggest demagogue” perhaps “in the history of this country,” who excels at portraying himself as a victim of things like the bombshell fraud suit by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar asked Haberman about the spate of bad legal news Trump has gotten this week — as well as some of Haberman’s recent observations about Trump.

Asked about the fraud suit, Haberman spoke rather unflatteringly about Trump — who is known to pay attention to what Haberman says:

BRIANNA KEILAR: There’s this civil fraud suit now that he’s facing that Letitia James, the New York AG has brought. And you know, Maggie, whenever we see any any legal action against Trump, he’s able to say, look, they’re after me. But I wonder in this case, does this hit on any vulnerability of his that is particularly sensitive, as you see it? MAGGIE HABERMAN: There’s no question that having a prosecutor stand up there and say he is not worth what he claims, he has made all kinds of statements about his finances that are not true, is something that he has tried to avoid for many, many decades. So just on a, on a you know, on a personal level for him, that cuts a little differently. Brianna, how this ends up playing out, I just don’t think we know yet. Again, this is a civil suit. As best as I can tell, she’s not making any moves in court to try to limit what the Trumps can do in business while this suit is playing out. That does say something about how aggressively she’s moving or not aggressively she’s moving. But it is another thing, as you say, that he will point to to say, you know, I am a victim, they’re after me. He has, he has been, I think, the biggest demagogue we have seen in in politics, in national politics, in this country, in modern memory, possibly in the history of the country. And he is very good at using any time somebody is looking into possible misconduct or alleged misconduct and saying it’s an example of just how unfair it all is.

Watch above via CNN.

