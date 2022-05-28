WATCH: Man Confronts Ted Cruz at Restaurant and Screams ’19 Children Died! That’s On Your Hands!’ As Bystander Restrains Him

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a man who screamed at him over his attendance at an NRA convention just days after the Uvalde massacre.

Cruz was one of the speakers on the first day of the much-derided NRA convention, criticized because it takes place just days after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. Cruz’s speech was not a hit with at least one person.

On Friday night, a TikTok user named Hopey posted a clip with the message “So I was having dinner and got to see a show. Ted Cruz being accosted literally the whole time, lmao.”

The video shows a man screaming in Cruz’s face, asking “Why did you come here to the convention?” and repeating “19 children died! 19 children died! That’s on your hands! Ted Cruz, that’s on your hands!”

He’s then dragged out of the restaurant, still screaming.

The clip went viral on Twitter, prompting strong reaction from media figures and other blue-check users, many of whom were not sympathetic to Cruz and encouraged the behavior:

