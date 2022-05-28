WATCH: Man Confronts Ted Cruz at Restaurant and Screams ’19 Children Died! That’s On Your Hands!’ As Bystander Restrains Him

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a man who screamed at him over his attendance at an NRA convention just days after the Uvalde massacre.

Cruz was one of the speakers on the first day of the much-derided NRA convention, criticized because it takes place just days after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. Cruz’s speech was not a hit with at least one person.

On Friday night, a TikTok user named Hopey posted a clip with the message “So I was having dinner and got to see a show. Ted Cruz being accosted literally the whole time, lmao.”

The video shows a man screaming in Cruz’s face, asking “Why did you come here to the convention?” and repeating “19 children died! 19 children died! That’s on your hands! Ted Cruz, that’s on your hands!”

He’s then dragged out of the restaurant, still screaming.

The clip went viral on Twitter, prompting strong reaction from media figures and other blue-check users, many of whom were not sympathetic to Cruz and encouraged the behavior:

Someone heckled Ted Cruz while he was eating at a restaurant last night “19 children died! That’s on your hands! Ted Cruz, that’s on your hands!” pic.twitter.com/PaeiQYqfBo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 28, 2022

This needs to happen every day, any time he goes out in public. Don’t let him—or anyone else—forget. https://t.co/0pJ6E40p3b — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 28, 2022

This guy should never be allowed a moment of peace for the rest of his life. https://t.co/LPCc64uGz8 — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) May 28, 2022

Confronting Ted Cruz about being a spineless turd needs to be a requirement in all public settings. pic.twitter.com/n6dbBdDryI — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 28, 2022

Cruz smiles and waves https://t.co/NbJBdiCNst — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) May 28, 2022

No safe harbor for @GOP terror supporting lawmakers. https://t.co/JcsuqMhCsY — Pima County Democratic Party (@PimaDems) May 28, 2022

Cruz deserves to be dragged to Cancun and back. Thank you to this man who called Cruz out for his inaction after 19 kids were murdered. https://t.co/oKBgAd7vK9 — Michael Crawford 🏳️‍🌈 (@dmcrawford) May 28, 2022

“what the hell door did this guy get through! see what I mean?!” https://t.co/L2re5SJqwJ — Ashwin Rodrigues (@shwinyo) May 28, 2022

Watch an enhanced version above via Hopey and Mediaite.

