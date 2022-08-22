WATCH: Man Driving Truck Towing Boat Leads Oklahoma Cops on Car Chase After Reportedly Shooting Two Deputies

A man driving a truck-towing boat led Oklahoma cops on a car chase on Monday after reportedly shooting two deputies.

The Oklahoma County deputies were reportedly shot in the back of a house in Oklahoma City. What led to the incident and the condition of the deputies are unknown.

Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV showed the car chase, which included the vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck, speeding on I-40 as police cars are behind him at a distance. The vehicle eventually hits construction barrels at the barrier separating the outbound and inbound lanes. The driver regains control only to hit more barrels moments later as the truck passes by other vehicles.

KFOR-TV showed the Dodge with what appears to be two gunshot marks in the front window.

The vehicle eventually got off the highway and approached the gates of Tinker Air Force Base, where the Dodge was surrounded by law enforcement vehicles. Police officers drew their weapons and apprehended the subject.

ABC’s Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO showed footage of the man stopping at the gates of the air base, getting out of the vehicle with his hands up and being apprehended.

In a Twitter post, Tinker Air Force Base called on people to stay away from the main gate.

“Please avoid the Tinker main gate on S. Air Depot Blvd as both inbound and outbound lanes are currently closed due to an off-base incident. All traffic will be redirected to Vance (Sooner Road) gate,” they tweeted.

