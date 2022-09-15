WATCH: Man Faints While Guarding Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin

A man guarding Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin fainted on Wednesday, prompting the BBC to pause its livestream of those passing by the coffin in Westminster Hall in London.

A man standing on the platform where the coffin was suddenly fell. Two police officers can be seen coming to help the guard. The clip of the moment has gone viral on social media.

The casket has been on a raised platform in Westminster Hall, where Great Britain’s parliament is located, since Wednesday following a short service as the coffin was carried into the hall after making its way from Buckingham Palace. As pallbearers carried the coffin to the catafalque, the Choir of the Chapel Royal sang Psalm 139.

Westminster Hall is open for 24 hours for the next few days until the funeral on Monday, allowing the public to pay their final respects to the queen. The coffin has been guarded at all hours of the day. The queue to pass by her coffin is currently 4.3 miles long, according to the U.K. Government Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 after more than 70 years on the throne, the longest in the history of the British monarchy.

President Joe Biden and other world leaders are expected to attend the funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. She will be interred at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.



