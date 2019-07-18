WATCH: Man Scales Down Outside of Building to Escape Fire in Philadelphia

Shocking video from the scene of a fire in Philadelphia shows a man scaling down a building to escape the burned structure.

WPVI-TV reported that firefighters responded Thursday night following reports of smoke showing from the upper floors of the 19-story high-rise apartment building. Video shows a man scaling down the outside of the building, and he reportedly made it to the ground safely.

No injuries have been reported, but some residents of the building are reportedly unaccounted for at the moment.

Officials have said the source of the fire is believed to be a trash compactor.

Watch above, via WPVI-TV

