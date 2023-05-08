WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg Wins His First Ever Jiu-Jitsu Match

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg won his first Jiu-Jitsu match over the weekend.

According to CBS News, the competition was held on Saturday at Woodside High School in Woodside, California.

Zuckerberg posted photos from the event to his Facebook and Instagram accounts. “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!” Zuckerberg wrote.

The Meta chief has been training in the sport over the last few years, which he discussed in an interview with Joe Rogan last year. In addition to Jiu-Jitsu, Zuckerberg also got into surfing after the covid pandemic hit.

“MMA is the perfect thing,” Zuckerberg said to Rogan, noting that the sport helps maintain his energy level. “After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it’s like now I’m ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day.”

The Facebook founder had previously gone viral last September, showing of his skills in a short video that caught many by surprise.

