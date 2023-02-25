Mary Trump Accuses Her Own Uncle Donald of Giving Out ‘Poisoned Water’ At Train Disaster Site — He Didn’t Tho

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, accused her famous uncle of “handing out poisoned water” during his trip to East Palestine, Ohio — but he didn’t.

Trump spent Tuesday giving a speech, ordering McDonald’s, and handing out branded water during a trip to East Palestine, Ohio in response to the Feb. 3 train derailment that has caused an ecological disaster — one which many of Trump’s critics blame him for because he gutted rail safety regulations while in office.

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump — a strident Trump critic — took things a bit further while comparing Trump to President Joe Biden, and echoed a popular accusation that the branded water he gave out was expired and potentially toxic:

I think the the difference, the contrast between Biden and Donald could not be more stark. And yes, Democrats do need to get better. And I think they are getting better at touting their accomplishments, which are extraordinary. I mean, just absolutely extraordinary. And, you know, you look at a President Biden in Poland and Donald in Helsinki, you know, and and what President Biden is doing for the environment, and Donald Trump going to a train derailment in Ohio, that his policies were were indirectly directly responsible for causing while handing out poisoned water because, sorry, folks, if a bottle of water is ten years old and that bottle is plastic, that is probably not something you want to be drinking.

However, several news organizations fact-checked the viral claims that the water was Trump’s 13-years-discontinued retail brand and found it to be false. From Reuters:

Users online appear to be referring to Trump Ice spring water (here), which was reportedly discontinued in 2010 (here). A Trump Ice water bottle can be seen in a 2016 photo of a display at the Trump Museum (here). The bottle has a visibly different logo to the ones Trump recently donated in Ohio. Trump Ice appears to have since been rebranded as Trump Natural Spring Water, according to reports (here), (here), (here). Spokespeople for Trump and the Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. VERDICT

Misleading. Donald Trump donated Trump Natural Spring Water during a visit to the site of the toxic train derailment in Ohio, not the discontinued Trump Ice brand of water bottles.

Watch above via The Mary Trump Show.

