WATCH: Mary Trump And Jen Taub Suggest FBI Could Go After Trump For Attacking Judge

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump and law expert Jen Taub suggested former President Donald Trump could face investigation by the FBI over his attacks on Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump traveled to New York Tuesday for his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, during which Bragg’sindictment was unsealed and the 34 felony counts against Trump were revealed. The defendant entered pleas of “not guilty” to crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others and left the courthouse without answering questions.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago and delivered a speech that night in which he renewed his attacks on the judge in the case, and trotted out some well-worn false claims about the crimes he is accused of.

On an edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast during which she and her “Nerd Avenger” comrade Jen Taub wrapped up the events of arraignment day, Mary asked if the judge can “do anything” about Trump’s attacks.

Taub suggested Trump’s actions could fall under FBI jurisdiction, and both she and Mary — a strident Trump critic — hoped the judge would make such a referral:

MARY TRUMP: I think the question then is, will this judge do something? Ah, he has a lot of power. He doesn’t have to, like, sit back and take it when you know, these are just people who will, as you said, stop at nothing. Go after them personally. Go after their families personally. That’s not how it’s supposed to supposed to go. JEN TAUB: Yeah. I mean, I’m hoping that it can be another part of law enforcement that can look at this. I don’t know if this is outside of the FBI’s jurisdiction, but, you know, it’s a little bit complicated. You know, at this point, I think it’s probably not not just a state criminal matter, but it could be a federal law matter. And I think I think it’s important to look at that so that we so it’s very hard for judges to try to, you know, impose any kind of gag orders. I know that at the what I’ve heard from reporting from inside the courtroom, the judge expressed concern about, like, as you mentioned, the baseball bat and the other sort of threats of violence. But I think I think there needs to be consequences. …I think that if I were the judge, if there is any federal jurisdiction, I’d make those referrals if I was concerned.

Watch above via The Mary Trump Show.

