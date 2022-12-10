WATCH: Mary Trump Rips Uncle Donald On MSNBC For Hosting Pizzagate-QAnon Nut At Mar-a-Lago This Week

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump ripped former President Donald Trump over his latest fringe association, this time with a Pizzagate/QAnon believer who was photographed with him at Mar-a-Lago this week.

The strident Trump critic and host of The Mary Trump Show podcast was a guest on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports Saturday to discuss Trump’s visit with Liz Crokin, whom ABC News called ” a prominent promoter of QAnon and pro-Trump conspiracy theories.”

ALEX WITT: Trump, a Donald Trump’s niece, host of the Mary Trump Show podcast and author of the book Too Much and Never Enough How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Mary, my friend. I’m glad to have you here, in part because you also happened to be a psychologist. So is there more to your uncle’s most recent interaction with fringe elements and extremists? Is there anything that can explain the psychology of this?

MARY TRUMP: Yeah. Alex and thanks. Thanks for having me on. It’s great to be here. We have to, everything Donald does is transactional. And one of the things we need to realize about him is he’s sort of a black hole of need. And when he’s not getting what he wants from some people, I think in this case, the majority of the Republicans in Congress who have had enough and sort of see him as electoral poison. He will go wherever he needs to in order to get his fix, which is attention and sycophancy. So it doesn’t matter how extreme, whatever works. And this has been going on since 2015, the difference is that he just needs to go farther and farther down the rabbit hole because fewer and fewer people are willing to stand up for him publicly.

ALEX WITT: But here’s another line from the ABC report. I understand everything you’re saying. This though according to social media posts, the event was billed as a fund raiser. This in support of a documentary on sex trafficking. That’s one of the pillars of the QAnon conspiracy theory. So here’s the question, Mary. Do you believe Trump himself is a QAnon adherent? I mean, does he share his followers beliefs?

MARY TRUMP: No. He has no set of core beliefs at all. Unfortunately, though, people like Elon Musk, who now has a lot of power since he took over Twitter, is also echoing these same kinds of conspiracy theories, which gives them even more cachet in the mind of somebody like Donald. He doesn’t. He doesn’t believe anything except whatever in the moment is best for him.