WATCH: Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Trump ‘Could Run From Prison’ And Win GOP Nomination

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump said former President Donald Trump “could run for the nomination from prison and still get it.”

Trump touched off a firestorm Saturday morning with a pair of all-caps social media posts that culminated in a call to unrest. In his posts Trump urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say he ” WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump appeared to be reacting to reports that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

But before Trump kicked off all that speculation, his niece predicted he could win a GOP primary from a jail cell. On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump — a strident Trump critic — answered a question from a viewer who asked “Should we be happy the Republicans are leaning towards a losing and compromised candidate?”:

The base certainly doesn’t see him as compromised and as a loser. Right? In fact, you know, because it’s taken so long for him to be indicted, which is to say because he hasn’t been indicted yet. You know, think about that. We are over two years out from January 6. The first that we are over two years, almost two and a half years out from the election interference in Georgia. And it’s not alleged because I heard the audiotape. Okay. I don’t even know how many years are we, years we are out from the financial sorry, the elections fraud he committed by writing Stormy Daniels $130,000 check. That might be the first thing he gets indicted for. So it’s been such a long time that even if he is indicted, I think a lot of people on the left are going to be like, “Yeah, well, that took too long. And now he’s never going to get prosecuted. Or even if he gets prosecuted, he’s never going to get punished.” And people on the right. I think it just strengthens him with his base. I think, you know, he would, he would ru, he could run for the nomination from prison and still get it, right? So he will run on on his indictments. He will fundraise off of his indictments. It will prove what a martyr he is to the cause. It will prove how what a witch hunt it is. It will prove all of the false narratives he’s been telling about himself since he was friggin two years old. So now I don’t I don’t think we should be happy about anything having to do with the Republican Party and whoever their presidential candidate ends up being.

Watch above via The Mary Trump Show.

