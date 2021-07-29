WATCH: Maskless House Republicans March on the Senate in Protest of Pelosi’s Mask Mandate

House Republicans marched on the Senate on Thursday in protest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) dictate that they wear face masks in their chamber — or face steep fines.

The rule for House members to wear a mask was technically imposed on Tuesday by the Capitol’s attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan. Pelosi added the $500 fine for members who refuse to follow the guidance, and a $2,500 fine for each subsequent violation. Monahan didn’t advise the same approach for members of the Senate.

“For all House Office Buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee Meetings, wearing of a well-fitted, medical grade, filtration face mask is required when an individual is in an interior space and other individuals are present,” Monahan wrote in the guidance. “To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a Wednesday floor speech that the vaccination rate for members was “over 85 percent.” It wasn’t clear if he intended to include the Senate in that assessment, but in his 435-member chamber’s case, it would mean that about 65 members are presently unvaccinated.

Footage of the scene in Congress suggested dozens of members joined the march, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Louie Gohmert (TX), Paul Gosar (AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Chip Roy (TX). The Hill’s Scott Wong was on the scene to capture the event.

Watch above via Twitter.

