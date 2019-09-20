WATCH: Massive Protests Happening Worldwide As Students Take Part in Global Climate Strike

Hundreds of thousands of students around the world are taking part in a global climate strike meant to draw attention to the effects of climate change impacting the world.

Fox News’ Ed Henry opened up The Daily Briefing Friday with a story about the strikes. Correspondent Bryan Llenas noted “tens of thousands” were protesting in New York alone backed up by video from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

NYCs massive #ClimateStrike march has begun, from Foley Sq down Centre St to Chambers St across to Broadway… and down to the Battery! Thank you @ClimateCrisis and everyone else marching! pic.twitter.com/WUpeRP0ZQS — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) September 20, 2019

“Thousands of strikes have been planned across the world,” Llenas continued. Over 150 countries, over 300,000 people showing up in Australia, organizers estimate there. … There have been protests throughout Europe, including the U.K., Germany and Poland, as thousands of young people there demanding that more be done.”

Other commentators and journalists also shared videos and pictures of the climate change protests from around the world, including activist Greta Thunberg who helped kickstart the student climate strike movement.

New York City is looking huge! Lower Manhattan is absolutely packed with people. It will take ages for everyone to get to Battery Park.#ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/InoX8kQmCa — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 20, 2019

This is Sydney, Australia. On strike. For the climate. https://t.co/5siJcj9rwF — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 20, 2019

An estimated 100,000 people in Berlin on #ClimateStrike. Today is massive pic.twitter.com/kSS7NulTx0 — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 20, 2019

Are you kidding me? The #ClimateStrike scene in Freiburg Germany https://t.co/UkI3vloq0S — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) September 20, 2019

A view through the crowds… #ClimateStrike protestors gathered at Merrion Square, Dublin #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/vKIfJGra4B — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) September 20, 2019

Chanting “People over Profit!” And “This is what democracy looks like” a huge flood of adults and youth march past the Wall St Bull. #ClimateStrike All the banks and corporations propping up the fossil fuel industry should definitely pay attention. pic.twitter.com/WQRviJLvOn — 350 dot org (@350) September 20, 2019

