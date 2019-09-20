comScore

WATCH: Massive Protests Happening Worldwide As Students Take Part in Global Climate Strike

By Connor MannionSep 20th, 2019, 2:34 pm

Hundreds of thousands of students around the world are taking part in a global climate strike meant to draw attention to the effects of climate change impacting the world.

Fox News’ Ed Henry opened up The Daily Briefing Friday with a story about the strikes. Correspondent Bryan Llenas noted “tens of thousands” were protesting in New York alone backed up by video from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

“Thousands of strikes have been planned across the world,” Llenas continued. Over 150 countries, over 300,000 people showing up in Australia, organizers estimate there. … There have been protests throughout Europe, including the U.K., Germany and Poland, as thousands of young people there demanding that more be done.”

Other commentators and journalists also shared videos and pictures of the climate change protests from around the world, including activist Greta Thunberg who helped kickstart the student climate strike movement.

