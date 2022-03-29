WATCH: Matt Gaetz Enters Hunter Biden’s Laptop Hard Drive Into House Record

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) entered a copy of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop hard drive into the Congressional record during a House cybersecurity meeting Tuesday.

The Florida Republican had earlier asked for unanimous consent to do so, but was denied after House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) objected.

Eventually, Gaetz received his wish as Nadler relented, meaning the notorious drive from the son of President Joe Biden is a matter of Congressional record.

Gaetz celebrated on his Twitter account and shared a video of the moment.

“Moments ago, I successfully entered the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop into the Congressional Record. SUBPOENA HUNTER BIDEN!” he tweeted.

Moments ago, I successfully entered the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop into the Congressional Record. SUBPOENA HUNTER BIDEN! pic.twitter.com/M800vm2pTY — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 29, 2022

Gaetz had grilled FBI deputy assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division Bryan Vorndran about the laptop earlier.

The Republican asked Vorndran if the bureau has possession of the Hunter Biden laptop, and the FBI official said he did not know.

“Has FBI cyber assessed whether or not Hunter Biden’s laptop could be a point of vulnerably allowing America’s enemies to hurt our country?” Asked Gaetz.

Vorndran said he was at the oversight hearing to broadly discuss the FBI’s cyber security program and not to discuss the Biden laptop. Gaetz, who claimed to have a copy of the hard drive in his possession, then attempted to enter it into the record.

BREAKING: FBI Cyber Chief can’t find Hunter Biden’s laptop… pic.twitter.com/sZrJcc9IWR — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 29, 2022

The Florida Republican then addressed Nadler, “Mr. Chairman, I seek unanimous consent to enter into the record at this committee the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which I am in possession of.”

He held up what appeared to be a thumb drive. Nadler spoke to an aide as another person in the room and said, “There’s no objection to that.”

The New York Democrat quickly objected.

“I will object, pending further investigation,” Nadler said.

Gaetz asked, “What’s the basis of that objection?”

Nadler responded, “It’s a unanimous consent request and I object, pending further investigation.”

Nadler had stated the hard drive might be entered later, but that the matter needed to be discussed further.

#BREAKING: At the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed to be in possession of the Hunter Biden laptop, and sought unanimous consent to enter into the Committee’s record its contents. Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) objected. pic.twitter.com/MeJouCkaXu — Forbes (@Forbes) March 29, 2022

The New York Post first reported in October of 2020 that Hunter Biden had abandoned a laptop at a computer repair shop in 2019. He never returned for it.

The Post was censored by Twitter and Facebook for sharing its reporting.

The New York Times reported two weeks ago it had verified some of the contents of the computer’s hard drive. The computer and its contents were written off before the 2020 election as Russian disinformation by then-candidate Biden, intelligence officials, most of the media, and Biden’s inner circle.

The hard drive purports to show the-now president might have been aware of his son’s controversial overseas business dealings.

Gaetz, who has denied allegations he trafficked a 17-year-old girl, has been vocal about the hard drive and its apparent potential to prove corruption in the Biden family.

