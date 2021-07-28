WATCH: Mayor Announces NYC is Now Paying $100 for People To Get Vaccinated

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has just announced, in his daily press briefing, that New York City will now pay people $100 when they get their first dose of a Covid vaccine at a city-run vaccine site. This new incentive will begin as early as Friday, July 30.

Almost on the verge of 10 million, 9,902,097 doses of the vaccine have been administered in NYC. Like many, de Blasio believes the only way to keep this recovery going is for more and more people to get vaccinated. To put it simply, “If we are not talking about vaccination, then we are not talking about the solution.”

He also made sure to note that while mandates are a crucial part of the solution, so are incentives, and when paired together, they can both be very powerful.

Before making his big announcement, de Blasio started off by saying that he “knows there are hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers ready to get vaccinated right now.” He believes that “maybe they just need to focus a little more,” and is “sure they’re feeling urgency at this moment given what we see happening around us.”

Not only will people receive the $100 after their first dose, but they will also be allowed to start enjoying the city as it opens up again. De Blasio even specifically noted the upcoming concerts that one can only attend if vaccinated. As de Blasio said, “It does not get better than that.”

Watch above via PIX11.

