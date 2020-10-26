WATCH: Meadows Contradicts Dr. Fauci’s Claim Barrett White House Event Was a Superspreader — Ahead of Tonight’s Sequel

Hours before another event to honor likely new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is throwing cold water on the claim from Dr. Anthony Fauci and others that the last one was a superspreader.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House Monday morning, Meadows argued that the impact of the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event to introduce Coney Barrett as President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has been overstated in many places.

“The very first event — while there’s a whole lot of connections that have been made with who was at the event, and who came down with [Covid-19] — we’ve been able to look at that, and track as many as three different areas where the virus actually infected different people within the White House,” Meadows said. “So it didn’t all come from that particular event.”

The White House is expected to hold a ceremonial swearing-in of Barrett as a new associate Supreme Court justice at approximately 9 p.m., pending Barrett’s expected confirmation in the Senate early Monday evening. The event comes exactly one month after the Sept. 26 ceremony, at which — according to The New York Times — at least 13 attendees, including the president, later tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We had a superspreader event in the White House,” said Dr. Fauci on Oct. 9.

Watch above, via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]