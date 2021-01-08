WATCH: Mediaite’s Colby Hall Says Losing Book Deal Over Trump Mob Insurrection is ‘Great News’ for Josh Hawley

Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall told Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty that Simon & Shuster’s decision to cancel Sen. Josh Hawley’s book deal over the Trump-fueled attack on the Capitol is “great news” for the would-be author.

On Friday’s edition of Wake Up America, Finnerty asked Mr. Hall to weigh in on the news that Hawley — who was the first senator to lodge an objection to the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory — has been dropped by the publisher.

“It seems like throughout the last four years the media made an effort to suppress positive news about President Trump, and then suppressed negative news about Joe Biden, and as we now learn Joe Biden’s family,” Finnerty said. “But it doesn’t just extend to the president, they’re now doing it to right-leaning Republican US senators as well. Your thoughts?”

“First of all this, is great news for Josh Hawley,” Hall said, explaining that “He’s going to sell a million books with whatever publisher decides to publish his book, there’s plenty of publishers out there, a number of conservative publishers who, he’ll likely sell a million bucks.”

But that’s not all of the great news for Hawley, Mr. Hall said.

“The book that he was writing was the Tyranny of Big Tech. Now he can write the sequel, the Tyranny of Big Publishing,” he said.

Hall also criticized Hawley’s reaction, noting that “This is nothing to do with the First Amendment. Simon and Schuster is a private company, and any private company can choose to do business with whomever they want.”

Mr. Hall went on to add that the situation is a win for the publisher as well, whom he said took a “principled stand” in dropping Hawley’s book, and said he looks forward to covering Hawley’s likely 2024 bid for the presidency.

“I think 2024 will reveal be a lot about the heart and soul of the Republican movement moving forward. It’ll be fun to watch,” he said.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

