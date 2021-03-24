Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce are at the White House today meeting with President Joe Biden for Equal Pay Day.

Before meeting with POTUS, Rapinoe and Purce were in the White House briefing room, and Rapinoe briefly tried her hand at Jen Psaki’s job, pointing to reporters and taking some questions.

Rapinoe stood at the podium and remarked, “It’s so small up here.”

Rapinoe and Psaki briefly chatted about the job, with Rapinoe asking how nervous it makes her on a daily basis.

She also took questions from reporters, saying it was an honor to be invited “and continue the fight that we’ve had for a long time.”

“A much more welcoming administration, obviously.”

In her earlier congressional testimony, Rapinoe said, “For all of us who work so hard and see how hard the men’s team works and see how hard our teams work, and know that that’s equal, it’s just unacceptable that we’re still fighting for equal pay… You want stadiums filled? We’ve filled them.”

