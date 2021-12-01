A group of men harassed a bus with Jewish passengers celebrating Hanukkah in London on Monday, according to video circulating on social media.

The video shows at least one of the men did what appeared to be the Nazi salute, while another gave two middle fingers – all toward the bus.

As the bus, which reportedly had British and Israeli Jews, drove away, a man could be seen hitting it a couple time, according to the video.

Officers from London’s Metropolitan Police spoke with victims of the anti-Semitic act, reported The Algemeiner.

“The occupants of the bus were Jewish and the abuse directed at them was allegedly anti-Semitic in nature,” a police spokesperson told the publication, which reported that there were no injuries.

“The group shown in the video could not be located at the time of the incident and there have been no arrests,” said police. “The incident is being treated as a hate crime and officers will be assessing the available evidence to identify any possible lines of inquiry.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the incident.

“Antisemitism has no place whatsoever in society and I utterly condemn these disgusting acts. No one should have to experience this,” he tweeted in a post that included a link urging those with information on the matter to report it to authorities.

