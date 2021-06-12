WATCH: Mexican President Gushes About Kamala Harris at Press Conference, Says Meeting Went So Well ‘I Called Her President’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gushed about Vice President Kamala Harris following their meeting this week, even telling reporters “”It was such a good meeting that I called her ‘president’.”

Lopez Obrador held a lengthy news conference this week, during which he praised the VP following the conclusion of her first foreign trip. From Reuters:

Mexico’s government on Wednesday praised U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris following talks aimed at curbing undocumented immigration, and said another top Biden administration official would visit next week for more discussions. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called Harris an “extraordinary woman” and said bilateral relations had broken new ground after the two leaders met in Mexico City on Tuesday as part of her first trip abroad since taking office. “It’s a completely new phase,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference. “It was such a good meeting that I called her ‘president’.”

The remark drew a murmur of laughter from the press.

Domestic coverage of the VP’s visit has focused like a laser on her response to relentless criticism by Republicans — then amplified by the media — that she hasn’t visited the U.S./Mexico border, and on criticisms from some progressives over her restatement of President Joe Biden’s months-long entreaty for migrants not to make the dangerous journey to the border.

But the White House has defended the trip, calling it a “success.”

President Lopez Obrador seems to agree.

Watch above via Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

