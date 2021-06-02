What’s a Covid vaccination worth to you?

New York is offering up free passes to Gov Ball. Ohio is offering $1 million in cash. And at a fair in Michigan, the state is offering the chance to soak its own attorney general in a dunk tank.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday — and slowed down for your enjoyment above — residents who received a Covid vaccine at a fair in Flint, Michigan got the chance to pelt a target with a ball. When they hit the mark — as accomplished in the above video — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel went plunging into the dunk tank, before emerging soaked.

The fair in Michigan — a state with a 42% vaccination rate — is the state’s first “criminal record expungement fair.” Held outside Genesee County jail, it allowed for people with criminal records to get their convictions cleared from their records, thanks to a new state law expanding the pool of those who qualified.

The fair was attended by Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The concept of a dunk tank to drive vaccinations is not a novel one, as it turns out. Conor Friedersdorf, writing in The Atlantic, fantasized in May about a July 4 celebration at the White House in which Dr. Anthony Fauci, “outfitted in goggles and a vintage one-piece, red-white-and-blue-striped bathing suit, climbs into a dunk tank filled with Bud Light.”

In Michigan, it’s not quite Bud Light, but it’s still fun.

