WATCH: Mike Bloomberg Gets Bernie Sanders to Claim it’s Totally Normal to Own a ‘Summer Camp’

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg maneuvered Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders into itemizing his multiple homes at Wednesday night’s MSNBC Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, during which Sanders also claimed that it’s commonplace for residents of his state to own a “summer camp.”

Mayor Bloomberg spent much of the debate functioning as a gold-plated punching bag, but he managed to get in a few licks of his own. In one exchange, Senator Sanders was asked to defend his self-identification as a [Democratic] socialist, and Bloomberg pounced.

At the tail end of his stock response to questions about the political toxicity of the “socialist” label — which involves describing President Donald Trump as a socialist for the wealthy, while defining his own brand of socialism as a benefit to working people — Sanders added it was about “Creating a government that works for all, not just for Mr. Bloomberg.”

“What a wonderful country we have,” Bloomberg said, adding “The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss here?”

A visibly annoyed Sanders began itemizing his homes, telling Bloomberg: Well, you’ll miss that I work in Washington, house one…”

“That’s the first problem,” Bloomberg quipped.

“Live in Burlington, house two,” Sanders said, to which an amused Bloomberg injected “That’s good.”

“And like thousands of other Vermonters, I do have a summer camp,” Sanders said. “Forgive me for that.”

“Where is your home? Which tax haven do you have your home?” Sanders asked Bloomberg.

“New York City, thank you very much, and I pay all my taxes,” Bloomberg said, adding “And I’m happy to do it because I get something for it.”

The “summer camp” claim is difficult to verify, but Vermont is a national leader in second home ownership… which has contributed to a shortage of affordable housing in the state that hurts lower-income people:

The average Vermont renter makes $13.40 an hour and can afford to spend about $700 per month on rent, according to a report published by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. But the average statewide fair market rent is much higher: $1,184 per month for a two-bedroom apartment and $945 per month for a one bedroom.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

