WATCH: Mitch McConnell Laughs Like a Bond Villain at Blocked Obama Judicial Appointments

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gloated about the pace of his judicial confirmations for President Donald Trump, and enjoyed a hearty laugh at his obstruction of President Barack Obama’s nominees during the last administration.

On Thursday night’s edition of Hannity, McConnell discussed his new paperback edition of his book, and bragged about his transformation of the entire federal judiciary through lifetime appointments.

McConnell told host Sean Hannity that “We did our 50th circuit court judge just yesterday,” and added “To put that in perspective, Barack Obama did 55 circuit judges in 8 years. We’ve done 50 in 3 years, and we have another year left for sure. We’re going to do more.”

He told Hannity to “remember, most cases don’t make it to the Supreme Court, most complex litigation never makes it beyond the circuit courts. This has been the most long-lasting important contribution the president could make well into the future, far beyond his tenure in office.”

.

He also laughed and mocked President Obama for saying “he wanted to appoint judges that had empathy,” and reiterated that he “absolutely” would fill a Supreme Court vacancy within months of the presidential election, after he blocked President Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia upon Scalia’s death.

“I was shocked that former President Obama left so many vacancies and didn’t try to fill those positions,” Hannity said.

“I’ll tell you why,” McConnell said with a laugh, “I was in charge of the, of what we did the last two years of the Obama administration.

McConnell continued to laugh as Hannity said “And I will give you full credit for that, and by the way take a bow. All right, that was a good line.”

Elections have consequences.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]