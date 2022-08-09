WATCH: MSNBC Reporter Screams at Biden About Trump FBI Raid in Middle of Live Shot

NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba screamed a question about the Trump FBI raid at President Joe Biden in the middle of her live shot with José Díaz-Balart.

President Biden’s speech and signing of H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, aired during Tuesday morning’s edition of José Díaz-Balart Reports, after which the host tossed to Alba, live on the South Lawn while Biden was still signing the bill into law.

Balart began by remarking on the persistent cough that dogged Biden throughout his remarks, which Alba noted predates the president’s bout(s) with Covid.

As Alba spoke, another reporter could be heard shouting “Mr. President!”

Sensing a potential lost opportunity, Alba sprang into action, shouting to Biden — into her live mic:

We’re going to try to ask him here to see if he potentially has any reaction to that search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago yesterday. MR. PRESIDENT, YOUR REACTION TO THE FBI SEARCH AND SEIZURE AT MAR-A-LAGO? DO YOU HAVE ANY REACTION, SIR? It seems he is not going to be taking questions. But of course, that is the other major news of today that you have spent a lot of this hour covering him say.

Biden did not respond to Alba, who was standing a good 50 yards away from Biden, behind the crowd of attendees, as she loudly yelled her question.

This afternoon, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks and sign the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House, which will present another opportunity for reporters to scream questions about the raid, and likely have them ignored.

And White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will conduct a briefing with reporters at 2:40 pm, during which the subject of the raid is likely to come up.

