WATCH: MSNBC’s Capehart Asks Biden Point-Blank ‘Should Trump Comply’ With January 6 Subpoena?

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked President Joe Biden if former President Donald Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee subpoena that was issued on Friday.

The January 6 Committee held its purported final hearing last Thursday, which featured never-before-seen evidence and testimony, new footage of the attack from inside and outside the Capitol, and climaxed with a dramatic vote to subpoena Trump.

They made good on that promise by issuing the subpoena on Friday afternoon.

Also on Friday, President Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with Capehart, which aired for the first time on Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut.

That fortuitous timing meant Capehart could open the interview by asking about the Trump subpoena, and while the president was careful in his answer, he made it clear where he thinks the American people stand:

JONATHAN CAPEHART: Now, we are here at Delaware State University, where you talked about college affordability, your student debt relief program. And we’ll get to that in a moment. But we got to talk about some of the big news today. The biggest being the January 6 committee formally subpoenaed a former president, Donald Trump. There are a lot of issues involved here. Should he comply? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Well, look, I’m not going to opine on what he should do, but I think the committee handled it very well. And they’ve been straightforward to the point, and it seems to me that would make sense. But I’m not going to get, because if I get in that, then they’re going to, thenit’s well, am I influencing the committee and the rest, so I’ve been very, very circumspect about anything I’ve been saying. JONATHAN CAPEHART: One more question on that, though. What would it say to the American people if he didn’t testify? Do you think? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Well, a portion of them, they’d say “That’s great.” And to a larger portion, I think they’d say that was a mistake.

Watch above via MSNBC’s The ReidOut.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com