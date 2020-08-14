WATCH: MSNBC’s Donnie Deutsch Says ‘1 in 3 Americans Are Racists’ Because They Trust Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said Friday that one in three Americans are “racist” for trusting President Donald Trump.

“How do one in three Americans still believe this man about corona or anything?” Deutsch asked during a segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“The answer is only one thing: One in three Americans are racists,” Deutsch said. “One in three Americans are terrified that this country, by the year 2040, is not going to be majority white. That the black man or brown man or the yellow man or woman are going to come and take their jobs and take away their suburbs and scare them.”

He added, “It’s no coincidence yesterday Trump brought up Kamala Harris and the whole birther thing. That is the only explanation, because you can’t even point the economy anymore. That is it … one in three Americans are racist in this country.”

Host Mika Brzezinski affirmed Deutsch’s assessment, responding, “It’s pathetic.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

