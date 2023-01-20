WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Fights For Composure As Chris Wallace Presses Over Paul Pelosi Attack in Wrenching Moment

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi fought through a tough moment when CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked her about the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi — and his wrenching struggle to recover.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature Speaker Emerita Pelosi and Queen of Broadway Idina Menzel.

Toward the end of his interview with Pelosi, Wallace gently broached the subject of the October attack on her husband, which became the subject of cruel mockery and lies from the right.

Wallace focused on Mr. Pelosi’s recovery, and a clearly affected former Speaker Pelosi shared her husband’s struggle in poignant detail:

WALLACE: This is a difficult subject to bring up, but people want to know. How’s your husband Paul doing after that vicious attack in October? PELOSI: He’s doing okay, it’s gonna take a little while for him to be back to normal. I feel very sad about it for…because of what happened but also more sad because the person was searching for me. And my dear husband, who is not even that political actually, paid the price. It’s sad for our family. He’s very strong, and we’re very prayerful, but, but uh, thank you for asking. He’s been out a bit because the doctor said he has to have something to look forward to. And and so again, one day at a time. And thank you for asking. WALLACE: I’m just going to press this a little, we see him out in public and we have pictures of him. Let’s put them up on the screen of him at the Kennedy Center Honors. And, you know, looking pretty hale and hardy. But when I’ve talked to you when I’ve talked to your daughter when I’ve talked to one of your granddaughters you all keep using the expression long haul. And so, at the at the risk of prying, because people are concerned – is it physical? Is it emotional? Is it cognitive? What’s the long haul mean in terms of recovery? PELOSI: Well, in terms… Oh, he was, you know, he had wounds and all the rest in that…on his body. Those took time but they healed. Tendons, you know, all that stuff. But the head is a different thing. And anyone who’s had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful. You have to be careful about movement. You have to careful about light, you have to be careful about sound. And it just takes a while. You get very tired, but you know without going so further into it, but it takes that will take probably another three or four months, according to the doctors, for him to be really himself. WALLACE: Well, we’re all thinking of him. And we are all thinking of you. And we’re all thinking of your family.

