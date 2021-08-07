WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Laments That Republican Ralph Norman ‘Sadly’ Caught Covid After Suing Her Over Mask Mandate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi noted the misfortune that befell GOP Rep. Ralph Norman after he joined other members in a lawsuit over Pelosi’s mask mandate.

At Speaker Pelosi’s weekly press conference, she was asked about calls by some House Democrats for a vaccine mandate, and Pelosi responded that things could change once the vaccines have full FDA approval. Then she mentioned Norman:

Q: Madam Speaker, several House Democrats have called for the Capitol Physician to institute a vaccine or test mandate for Members and staff. You have previously said that Members can’t be compelled to get vaccinated because it’s a matter of privacy, we can’t know who is and isn’t vaccinated. Do you still hold that belief? And do you see some merit in a vaccine or test mandate? Speaker Pelosi. Well, you only gave part of my statement. What I said was that we are guided and have to be guided by the guidance of the Capitol Physician. He has made those contentions. And when the weighing the equities takes us to a different place, I’m sure he will tell us. Now, in a matter of maybe days or weeks, the full approval will be given to the vaccines, and that, I think, will make a difference in terms of what we can do. Sadly, one of our colleagues who is suing me for making people wear masks, which of course the District of Columbia says you have to do inside, but nonetheless, he, sadly, has been diagnosed. Yeah. Okay?

Norman announced his diagnosis Thursday:

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), one of three Republican members of Congress who last week filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the House mask mandate, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said in a statement Thursday. “After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a covid-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild.” Norman added that he would be in quarantine for the next 10 days and work virtually “to every extent possible.”

