NASCAR drivers and crew members on Monday pushed Bubba Wallace’s car to the front of the field for the GEICO 500 race in a show of solidarity with the driver.

Wallace shared a photo of the group on Twitter, captioned, “Together.” The development comes after Wallace on Sunday found a noose left in his garage stall. NASCAR and the Justice Department have said they are investigating the incident.

With the drivers standing in solidarity behind him Bubba couldn’t hold back the tears. Strong show of support before the race. ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/O5BRUWFZxq — Vince Welch (@vincewelch) June 22, 2020

The GEICO 500 race at the Talladega Super Speedway in Alabama, originally scheduled for Sunday, was rescheduled for Monday afternoon due to weather conditions.

Watch above via Twitter.

