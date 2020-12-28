The Nashville Police Department has released street camera footage showing the moment when the city was rocked by the Christmas Day explosion in the downtown area.

The video was filmed at the intersection of 2nd Ave & Commerce Street, and it holds the moment when Anthony Quinn Warner’s RV erupted into a massive fireball. Sparks from the explosion are shown hitting the camera, and the video also how nearby businesses were damaged and debris fell into the street.

Warner, a 63-year-old Tennessee resident, was confirmed by authorities as the bombing perpetrator over the weekend. Warner died in the explosion and authorities were able to confirm his DNA from the human remains found at the scene.

The footage comes after the previous release of a surveillance camera video that captured the moment of the explosion. Strangely, the surveillance footage was able to pick up Warner’s RV blaring an announcement that warned people to evacuate before it blew up.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind Warner’s bombing. Aside from the property damage, 3 other people were injured from the explosion, though their injuries were non-critical and Warner was the only casualty.

Watch above, via Metro Nashville PD.

