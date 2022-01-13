WATCH: NBC News’ Craig Melvin Asks VP Kamala Harris to Her Face About Being Replaced By Liz Cheney in 2024

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin asked Vice President Kamala Harris about the prospect of being replaced by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney on President Joe Biden’s 2024 ticket.

Melvin scored a one-on-one interview with the first Black woman to hold the office of vice president of the United States, and after exhausting topics like voting rights and the coronavirus pandemic, he finished big by asking if she thinks she’ll be kicked off the ticket next time.

Melvin started out relatively coy, asking “Are we going to see the same Democratic ticket in 2024?”

Apparently stunned, Harris blinked silently several times, and replied “I’m sorry, we are thinking about today.”

“I mean, honestly, I know why you’re asking the question because this is the part of the punditry and the gossip around places like Washington, D.C.,” the VP said, and reiterated, “Let me just tell you something. We’re focused on the things in front of us. We’re focused on what we need to do to address issues like affordable child care–”

“So there have been no conversations about 2024,” Melvin interrupted.

With another stunned pause, Harris replied, “The American people sent us here to do a job. And right now, there’s a lot of work to be done, and that’s my focus. Sincerely.”

Melvin persisted, telling the veep, “It sounds like clearly you’re at least familiar with some of the punditry. I don’t know if you’ve heard that there have been some, there’s been some talk about a Biden/Cheney ticket, perhaps, in 2024.”

“Did you read that article?” he asked, referring to a much-derided column suggesting the pairing.

“I did not,” replied a clearly unamused Harris. “No, I did not. And I really could care less about the high-class gossip on these issues.”

The VP gave a similar response to George Stephanopoulos late last year when he asked her “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”

But reporters continue to ask the question despite the fact that Biden himself ended the “suspense” almost a year ago now.

In March, Biden was asked “have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024? You haven’t set up a reelection campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time.”

Biden joked, “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” then added “the answer is yes. My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if Harris would be his running mate, Biden replied “I would fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

