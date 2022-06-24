WATCH: NBC News Shows Women Crying Tears of Joy at Supreme Court Over Roe Being Overturned

NBC News showed footage of women crying tears of joy in front of the Supreme Court over the end of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, and reported Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was praying with activists in the crowd.

All three broadcast networks cut in on regular programming to report the news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in an opinion that closely resembles the leaked Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that has roiled politics for months.

On NBC, anchor Lester Holt tossed to correspondent Maura Barrett for a live report from the Supreme Court building, where activists from both sides of the spectrum had gathered.

“Tension has been building here between protesters here both for and against abortion rights this morning,” Barrett said, and as she waded into the crowd, said “I want to bring you into the crowd with me.”

“As you can see, members who are against the right to an abortion, they were just kneeling down, praying. You can see women crying tears of joy. They said that this is a huge relief and a huge step forward for what they call the right to life,” Barrett said as the camera showed activists doing just that.

“I want to also note, we saw Marjorie Taylor Greene also walk into the crowd just over my shoulder just over here. She was also praying with protesters celebrating the decision,” Barrett reported.

Barrett also noted that “about 5 to 10 minutes before we expected the next decision to be released, the police left the area,” and that “because of the lack of police presence here, it has become a very chaotic situation.”

The reporter also described speaking to a pro-abortion rights woman who said “that she felt like she knew this was coming in, but it still felt like an absolute gut punch. And going on to say, as she told me in tears, that she was very concerned about the fact that women will still be seeking abortions, but they might not be able to get one.”

Watch above via NBC News.

