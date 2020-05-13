Surveillance video has emerged documenting the armed all-white mob that authorities say terrorized a black family in North Carolina, leading to charges against the off-duty sheriff’s deputy who led the group, and one other man.

Last week, James Lea — an attorney for the family of 18 year-old Dameon Shepard — wrote a letter detailing an incident in which, on the prior Sunday, an armed mob led by off-duty New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy Jordan Kita allegedly tried to force their way into the Shephards’ home to question the teenager. The mob was said to have been looking for a different teenager who no longer lived in the neighborhood.

When Monica Shepard, Dameon’s mother, came to the door, then-Deputy Kita — armed, in uniform, and out of jurisdiction — also prevented her from shutting the door and demanded entry, the lawyer said. Lea described at least two other men carrying firearms including a shotgun and an assault weapon. Lea also wrote that Pender County deputies who responded to the disturbance made no attempt to detain or identify members of the mob.

But after the story was covered by local news, Kita was fired and charges were filed against him and a man named Austin Wood. Now, video surveillance footage, photos, and witnesses are emerging to document the Shepards’ ordeal.

In one surveillance video, taken from a neighbor’s home, a man is heard questioning another neighbor about the teenager for whom Dameon Shepard was mistaken, and another features an audible scream from a woman whom a neighbor identified as Ms. Shepard.

More details around the incident have emerged as well, details with disturbing echoes. It turns out the mob was apparently looking for a black teenager in connection with a missing teenage girl who was later located. From The Port City Daily:

Shepard, 18, allegedly opened the door to a man wearing a New Hanover County Sheriff’s detention officer uniform — Jordan Kita, a man authorities believe is related to the girl who was reported missing that night, according to District Attorney Ben David — and a man armed with a shotgun, another armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and a group of 12 to 15 people behind them. According to Shepard, he repeatedly told the group his name was Dameon, while Kita stuck his foot in the door and demanded entrance. “He says: ‘We’re looking for a missing girl. We were given your address and we were given your name. And we were told that she was here. So we’re going to enter,’” Shepard recalled Kita telling him.

Another neighbor named “Thomas” described the scene to the paper, saying he saw “bunch of guys jumping out of their vehicles grabbing firearms,” but that “they seemed unorganized, just a bunch of people grabbing guns and running around,” and that he “saw a guy run to his truck to their front driveway, run back to his truck and grab an AR-15, and run back to their house. And after a little bit, I saw him run back to his truck and throw his gun in the backseat, maybe after he realized it was the wrong house.”

A neighbor named Kelly Estes, who took photographs after deputies arrived, identified the voice on the surveillance video as Monica Shepard’s. She also described a confrontation between Kita and a neighbor who is a former police officer:

She said the former officer went to take her trash cans to the curb upon seeing cars arrive and the ensuing commotion on the street, to get a better view of what was taking place. She talked to an armed man wearing a uniform who reluctantly identified himself as J.T. Kita, according to Estes. “[The former officer] told them they needed to slow down because we all look out for each other and our neighbors are going to notice their erratic driving and loud yelling,” Estes said. “He then rests his hand on his holster and asked [her] if she knew a boy named Josiah.” When she answered that she had not, Estes said Kita got back into the Dodge Charger they had arrived in, along with three other individuals, and drove off quickly, according to Estes.

The incident ended less tragically than the one involving Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed Georgia man who was gunned down while jogging, but is similar in that police did not take action until after intense media attention. It differs in another respect: the paper reports that “As of Tuesday morning, neither Wood nor Kita is currently in custody and no first appearance has yet been scheduled, according to North Carolina court records and Pender County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.”

Watch above via Port City Daily.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]