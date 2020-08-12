WATCH: New Video Shows the Moment Joe Biden Asked Kamala Harris to be His Running Mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden made history by naming Senator Kamala Harris his running mate on Tuesday, and Senator Harris has just posted video that includes the historic moment Biden asked her to join his ticket.

The political world was set ablaze Tuesday afternoon when Biden notified his supporters, via text message, that Sen. Harris had agreed to run to become the first Black woman vice president in our nation’s history.

Shortly thereafter, Biden senior adviser Ron Klain posted a photograph of the historic moment when Biden informed Harris, via video conference, of his decision.

A historic photo: @JoeBiden asking @KamalaHarris to join the ticket — taken just a few hours ago, from his home in Wilmington. Your next President and Vice President!! pic.twitter.com/vLNHxnvkb3 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) August 11, 2020

But on Wednesday morning, Harris went one better by posting a video that showed Biden calling her Tuesday.

“You ready to go to work?” Biden asks in the clip, to which Harris replies “Oh my God. I am so ready to go to work.”

The video then cuts to a Harris-narrated biographical package/campaign ad, which then cus back to the moment in question.

We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it’s a battle we can win.@JoeBiden—I’m ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/3PJcUTYBGU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2020

“First of all, is the answer yes?” Biden says.

“The answer is absolutely yes, Joe,” Harris says, then adds “And I am ready to work. I’m ready to do this with you, for you. I’m just deeply honored, and very and I’m very excited.”

Watch the video above via Kamala Harris.

