WATCH: Nicolle Wallace Just Dragged Chris Christie, But Once Said Women Are ‘Wildly Attracted’ to Him

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace gave Chris Christie a brutal dressing down Tuesday, a marked change from the time she opined that women were “wildly attracted” to people like Christie.

On Tuesday’s edition of Deadline: White House, Wallace confronted the former New Jersey governor over his failure to push back on President Donald Trump, a moment that went viral and earned Wallace praise.

What a difference (checks notes) seven years make.

In 2013, when the then-guv was considered a hot prospect for the 2016 presidential race, Wallace sang a different tune during an August Morning Joe segment. Just weeks before the lane closures that would result in the “Bridgegate” scandal, Joe Scarborough referenced a poll that showed Christie riding high in the polls against Democratic gubernatorial challenger Barbara Buono.

“The new Quinnipiac poll that just came out this morning has Chris Christie up 58 to 30%, and among women there is a gender gap. And it’s on Chris Christie’s side, Nicole. 56 to 34, women for Chris Christie,” Scarborough said, completely misunderstanding the term “gender gap, as Christie’s support in that poll was greater among men.

“If that’s the case then women in New Jersey right now like their boyfriend screaming at them. Because that’s one of the biggest gender gaps I have ever seen,” Scarborough said.

“I think women understand the difference between men who scream because they’re angry and men who scream because they are passionate,” Wallace said, and went on to add that “what we love about Christie is he’s unfiltered. He’s passionate.”

“And so I think women are also wildly attracted to a winner, and I think Chris Christie, as I said the other day, he’s got that sort of air of a winner,” Wallace said.

A lot has happened since then, of course, including the very issues Wallace called Christie out over on Tuesday, and which are contradictory to her earlier assessment of Christie.

