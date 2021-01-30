WATCH: Nightmare-Fuel Spider Infestation in Daughter’s Room Makes International News

What would you do if you came across hundreds of spiders in your daughter’s room? Post video of them and become international news, if you’re one Australian mom.

Claudia Domrose of Sydney, Australia discovered hundreds of newly-hatched huntsman spiders on the walls and ceiling of her daughter’s room, and posted video of the creepy-crawly nursery online.

She explained to Australia’s News9 that not only wasn’t she going to kill the spiders, her daughter actually slept in the room that night.

“We just left them there because they are baby huntsman, I actually like huntsman, so I was like, I’m not going to do anything,” the makeup artist from Germany said. “They’re just going to walk away… let nature be.” Claudia said her daughter joked she wouldn’t sleep in the room again. However, she did sleep in the room, choosing to sleep at the opposite end of her bed.

Well, the story turned out to have legs, as the arachno-colony popped up on newscasts around the world. But perhaps the best reaction came from Kate Langbroek of 10 Sydney, who was clearly mortified by the story, and added that returning home after some time abroad made her realize she never noticed “how spidery Australia is.”

Watch the clip above via 10 Sydney.

