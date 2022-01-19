WATCH: NYPD Makes Dramatic Life-Saving Rescue of a Woman Trapped After a Gas-Leak Explosion

The New York Police Department made a dramatic life-saving rescue of a woman trapped under a couch following a gas-leak explosion in the Bronx.

Fox News’ America’s Newsroom aired footage on Wednesday of the rescue. Co-host Bill Hemmer said that the Tuesday explosion “took a building down to the studs and sent neighbors flying across their homes. Police ran into the rubble looking for a woman trapped under her couch.”

According to NBC’s New York affiliate:

The NYPD said a 77-year-old woman was dead, and two other women, ages 68 and 82, were in stable condition. Two of them women, sisters, were found on the ground outside the building; one of them later died. The third civilian victim was still inside. Five cops suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals as well. The explosion was initially thought to be gas-related, but Con Ed said it had no indication that was the case. Mayor Eric Adams, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the scene, said the gas was off to the entire block as a precaution. FDNY officials said they were sifting through the rubble for possible evidence as to an underlying cause.

The explosion happened just weeks after a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx caught on fire and killed at least 17 people. According to NBC’s New York affiliate, the latest explosion happened about 3 miles from that apartment building.

Watch above, via Fox News.

