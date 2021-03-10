Watch Official’s Perplexed Reaction When Asked If Biden Will Do Anything To Reunite Families — Besides Family Reunification Task Force

Special Assistant to the President & Coordinator for the Southern Border Ambassador Roberta Jacobson delivered a comically perplexed reaction when a reporter asked if President Joe Biden will use executive authority to reunite migrant children separated from their families during the Trump era — other than the task force he created for that purpose.

Amb. Jacobson opened White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s briefing Wednesday to update reporters and field questions about the surge in unaccompanied migrant children at the border.

One reporter asked, “Do you think the president will consider using his executive powers to reunite families who have been separated under zero tolerance?”

“Outside of the Family Reunification Task Force that was created, which is exactly to do that?” Jacobson asked.

“Beyond that,” the reporter said, as a perplexed Jacobson asked, “Are you talking about people who are not in the same country?”

“Yes, the families that were separated, will the president use any more executive powers…” the reporter said.

“Families who were separated when in the United States?” Jacobson asked.

“Yeah, during zero tolerance in the past,” the reporter said, referencing the Trump-era policy.

“That’s exactly what the Family Reunification Task Force is doing,” Jacobson said, as the reporter asked, “So, nothing beyond that?”

With yet another perplexed look, Jacobson replied “It deals with the whole universe of people separated during that policy so, not that I know of.”

On Feb. 2, President Biden signed an executive order entitled “Executive Order on the Establishment of Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families,” which established an interagency task force on the reunification of families.

Watch above via MSNBC.

