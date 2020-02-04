<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parents gasped after a Latino man was asked, “Why didn’t you stay in Mexico?” during a school diversity meeting in Michigan on Monday.

Adrian Iraola, who reportedly “immigrated to the United States four decades ago,” spoke at the meeting about how his son had cried after enduring racist abuse at school.

“I went to his bedroom to say good night… He was crying because of the abuse that he was enduring in this school system,” Iraola claimed, before another man in the audience shot back, “Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”

Parents let out an audible gasp over the remark, which was captured on film, and shouted, “You need to leave,” and “That is disgusting.”

Iraola responded, “Why didn’t I stay in Mexico? Because this is the greatest country in the world.”

In a statement to the Washington Post, Iraola said, “We wanted to tell the audience that this [kind of discrimination] was alive and well… We were very surprised to see that, right then and there, is the ignorance manifested by those comments.”

