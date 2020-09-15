comScore

WATCH Paul Rudd’s Hilarious Yet Deadly Serious Covid Mask PSA Aimed at Millennials: ‘We Gotta YEET This Virus!’

By Tommy ChristopherSep 15th, 2020, 7:49 am

Comic actor Paul Rudd stars in a new viral public service announcement in which he urges millennials to prevent coronavirus infections by wearing a mask — and does so in hilarious fashion.

The video, posted by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, features the 51 year-old Rudd ineptly adopting the mannerisms and lingo of a millennial in order to “Hey, fellow kids!” our way out of the current deadly pandemic.

For the first two minutes or so, Rudd riffs on millennials and masks, then dissolves into a rant in which he screams “Just wear a mask. I shouldn’t have to make it fun! It’s science!”

The clip finishes with a cameo from “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans in which he and Rudd attempt to eat hot wings while wearing masks.

The PSA received a warm reception on Twitter.

Rudd’s video reflects a growing frustration with the failure of many Americans to adhere to mask-wearing in order to prevent the spread of a virus that has killed nearly 200,000 people in this country thus far.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation  coronavirus model — which is used by the White House task force — currently predicts that if 95 percent of Americans wore masks in public, 122,000 fewer people would die by the end of the year.

Watch the clip above.

