WATCH: Pelosi Draws Laughs at Press Conference For Wisecrack Mocking GOP Beliefs About Abortion and When Life Begins

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi drew some laughs with a wisecrack mocking Republicans over some of their beliefs about abortion and when life begins.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held a press conference Tuesday to roll out legislation that would ban all abortions after 15 weeks, with conditional exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and risk to the life of the mother.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pelosi held her weekly press conference, at which Graham’s bill was a hot topic. Pelosi tore into the GOP over the ban during her opening remarks, and when she was asked a question about it, went in some more.

When Pelosi cracked that some Republicans “think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before,” laughter could be heard in the press gallery, and another burst a few seconds later when the joke sank in:

REPORTER: On abortion, Senator Graham introduced the 15-week national ban. SPEAKER PELOSI: Yeah. REPORTER: What does it tell you that the reaction from at least most of the Republican senators has been muted or just to say that this should be a state’s issue? SPEAKER PELOSI: Well, it should… If you’ve seen the side by sides, the split screens on TV this morning, you see in August, Senator Graham saying that this should be a state issue buh-buh-buh-boom. Everybody saying this should be a state issue. And then probably at the insistence of the MAGA grassroots coming out and saying there should be a federal ban. You’d have to ask the Republicans as to why they poured cold water on it, but they know they are digging a hole and they just keep digging it. I was telling my members this morning about when I was in school a long time ago, that there was a a story short story called The Revolt of Mother and Mother revolted about certain things that were expected of her. Again, this is a revolt of mother and others as well. Women are not happy about this. And it is they’re making their views known. And the — it’s so unfortunate. And as I say, as a mother of five, in six years and one week, I keep saying. I respect everybody’s view about how they decide to do what they do, and we should continue to respect their freedom to do so. But I think what you’re seeing there is a conflict within the Republican Party. There are those in the party that think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before. And these people are in defiance of that, right? They’re in defiance of that because they’re saying whatever they’re saying about it. So that’s, that’s what you’re seeing there. But we are united in our support for women’s right to choose.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

