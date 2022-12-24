WATCH: Pelosi Gets One Last Shot In At Trump During Final Press Conference as Speaker of the House

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi couldn’t resist one last dig at former President Donald Trump during her final weekly press conference as the speaker.

Speaker Pelosi held her weekly press conference Thursday morning, the last one before the impending handover of the gavel in the next Congress to whomever Republicans choose as the next speaker.

Asked what advice she’d give Kevin McCarthy, Pelosi instead volunteered the story of her most difficult moment as speaker — and threw in a casual shot at Trump in the process that drew at least one guffaw from the gallery:

Q. I just want to ask you in this time of transition, have you had any conversations with Leader McCarthy or do you intend to? And if he prevails as Speaker, what advice would you give him?

Speaker Pelosi. Well, I don’t think anybody needs any advice from anybody. You’ve heard me say even about our own distinguished Leadership, I’m not going to be the mother‑in‑law who comes in and say, ‘This is the way my son likes his turkey stuffing, his scrambled eggs,’ or anything else. They have to have their own vitality about it all, and they do. And so as far as he is concerned, I – yes, we have some – we haven’t had any formal conversations, but we interact. And I’m just hoping that on January 3rd, that they will be expeditiously able to elect a Speaker, so that we can get on with the work of the Congress.

And just so you know, this may interest you. What I have said to everybody is the hardest thing that I had to do, since you’re asking this question, I was Speaker and Minority Leader under President Bush, under President Obama, under what’s-his-name, and just Speaker under President Biden. But three different – three different Presidents, two different roles.

The hardest thing that I had to do, in all of – say, let’s just talk about the three – the hardest thing that I had to do, and I said this in friendship and in love and all the rest of that, is when we had a Democratic President and we were in the Majority – Minority, and we were in the Minority, as Minority Leader, to sustain a Presidential veto. Because the Republicans would roll out stuff that sounded like a chocolate sundae, but it’s more like doggie doo. But it looked good, and it played well in districts. And people would say, ‘Oh, this is good.’

‘No, it ain’t good. It’s terrible. It undermines the Affordable Care Act. We have to sustain the Presidential veto. This is not a casual vote. This is not a casual vote.’

So I’d rather be writing the Affordable Care Act or any other massive legislation than to have to go to my Members and say, ‘My friend, in friendship, I really need your vote to sustain the President’s veto.’ That was – that was the hardest.