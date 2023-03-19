Former Vice President Mike Pence clearly wanted no part of answering questions about former President Donald Trump’s scandal involving the hush money payout to Stormy Daniels. But ABC correspondent Jon Karl didn’t let him off the hook without busting him on an incorrect claim.

During an interview Sunday on ABC’s This Week, Karl quizzed Pence about the potential indictment of his former boss — which Pence has called “deeply troubling.”

“You say he’s a former president possibly about to be indicted and it’s unprecedented,” Karl said. “Aren’t his actions unprecedented? I never saw a presidential candidate give $130,000 to a porn star to keep her from talking. I mean, these are unprecedented actions.”

Pence was not remotely inclined to discuss the particulars of the scandal.

“Well Jon, as you know, those transpired even before I joined the national ticket,” Pence said. “I can’t speak to the merits of the case.”

However, the former vice president’s claim was not true, and Karl immediately called him on it.

“The payoff happened just two weeks before the election,” the ABC News correspondent said.

Indeed, the $130,000 payout to Daniels was made by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen on Oct. 27, 2016 — months after Pence was selected to be the vice presidential nominee.

In response to Karl bringing up this inconvenient fact, Pence could do nothing but meekly reiterate, “I can’t speak to the merits of the case.”

Watch above, via ABC.

