The Pentagon has released video from the raid that took out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS.

General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, showed the video during a press briefing this afternoon talking about that successful operation.

As he showed the video, McKenzie explained, “These fighters opened fire on our aircraft and what you see in the video is the actual response. With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully.”

He described the raid in some detail, confirming details about al-Baghdadi’s final moments before he blew himself up, crawling into a tunnel with two children. McKenzie said that the terror leader’s remains were buried at sea.

McKenzie also took a moment to address the status of the dog injured by “exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel” during the raid, confirming the dog has been returned to duty.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

