WATCH: Pete Hegseth Calls AOC ‘Privileged Moron’ Because She Wants to Reform Police, But Would Also Call Police if in Danger

Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth called Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “privileged moron” for having views on police reform while simultaneously relying on the police to intervene in dangerous situations.

The rising Democratic star has been feuding with party leaders recently over the “Defund the police” movement, and its effect on vulnerable moderate seats. The crux of that criticism has to do with the wisdom of calling a movement to reform policing in ways that many people agree with by a phrase that literally means removing all funding from police, which fewer people support.

But that wasn’t the basis for Hegseth’s criticism when he made his comment following a clip of a recent virtual town hall meeting in which AOC — while trying to explain that “defund the police” does not actually mean “defund the police” — said that she believes “Safety is not just an officer with a badge and a gun, but that safety is also a mental health worker that shows up when you’re in crisis.”

Co-host Steve Doocy tossed to Hegseth by noting “You know, Pete, the more she said, the more times Republicans repeated what she said and it helped the Republicans ultimately during this election.”

“That’s true, because she’s a privileged moron, and what she just said makes no sense,” Hegseth said. “She’d be the first person to call the police if she was assaulted or accosted. Anyone knows a badge and a gun are required in situations where you can’t just send a social worker, it’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard on its face.”

But Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, as clipped and played seconds earlier, are not inconsistent with relying on the police for protection from crime. She said, “Safety is not just an officer with a badge and a gun, but that safety is also a mental health worker that shows up when you’re in crisis.”

So the social worker would be for situations appropriate to that response, in addition to an armed policeman for situations that require one. President-elect Joe Biden has consistently said he supports incentivizing reforms by increasing police funding, not decreasing or eliminating it.

Hegseth then mocked Senator Joe Manchin for his end of the feud, and called the Democratic Party radical.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

