WATCH: Peter Doocy Asks If Biden Lied About Hunter — Seconds After Joking He’d Name His Baby After POTUS During Briefing

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden “lied” about his family’s business dealings just seconds after joking he’d name his daughter after the president.

Doocy is married to Fox News and Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn, and the couple are expecting a daughter this month. At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Doocy joked about the impending bundle of joy, quipping that he’d name her “Josephina — for the President.”

But seconds later — after an exchange about the border — Doocy asked Jean-Pierre if President Biden had “lied to the American people” about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings:

PETER DOOCY: And another topic with the new Republican majority coming in. The House Oversight Committee is laying out their new investigations, and they claim to have evidence that Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes. Did he? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, I have said this before and I’ll say it again: House Republicans promised that fighting inflation during the midterms was going to be their number one priority. That’s what they said was important to them, and that’s what they said that they wanted to do. But instead, what they’re doing is wanting to do an investigation on the President and his family. That is their focus. They don’t want to focus on the American people and their family; they want to focus on political division. They want to focus on something that the American people do not want to see, as we saw from the midterm elections. Look, I’m not going to get into — you know, get into the specifics of any of the oversight here. We have a White House Counsel that’s going to — my colleagues who are going to deal with this. So I would point you to them. And, you know, again, I’ll point you — one more thing — I’ll point you to tomorrow. Tomorrow, we’re going to see a — you know, a trip, an event where — that’s going to be done in a bipartisan way. So, there’s ways to move forward for the American people, for American families in a way that works.

Kentucky Republican Congressman and incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the new GOP House James Comer has promised that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House and begins investigating the Biden family — but has “no plans” to call President Biden to testify.

Comer has previously said that he believes they will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024. His committee’s web page now features the claim Doocy referenced.

