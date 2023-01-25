Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy is using White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s briefings to flat-out launch fact-free political attacks on President Joe Biden.

Jean-Pierre has undergone one hellish bombardment after another over the classified documents discovered by Biden aides in private storage spaces — including his Wilmington home — which are now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre continued to refer questions on the issue, as well as the documents that were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, to the White House counsel’s office. During the entire briefing, Jean-Pierre referred reporters to the White House counsel’s office — which has conducted two briefings via Zoom conference in the past week and numerous media interviews — a total of 16 times, including for several questions on the Pence document discovery.

In fact, Jean-Pierre has made it clear hundreds of times over the course of the seven briefings she’s done since news broke that the president’s lawyers found and immediately returned documents that she would not answer any question even remotely related to the issue beyond what the president and his lawyers have said.

That suited Doocy just fine, as he used this phenomenon to launch political attacks on Biden that he knew would go unanswered. Here’s the exchange, followed by an annotated set of corrections:

PETER DOOCY: Thanks, Karine. After a Special Counsel was named but before the FBI searched, President Biden went to his house in Wilmington. What was he doing in there? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I would refer you to the White House Counsel. PETER DOOCY: So, it was something relating to this case? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I would refer you to the White House Counsel’s Office. PETER DOOCY: Okay. Do you think that this story was leaked by someone trying to bruise the President politically ahead of a reelection announcement? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I would refer you to the White House Counsel’s Office, as they have been the ones who’ve been

closely involved. PETER DOOCY: Okay. More basically, we know the President did it. Why did he do it? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I would refer you to the White House Counsel’s Office. PETER DOOCY: In the President’s own words, he admits to having information that wasn’t his. Why did he smuggle it out? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I will let the statement of the President stand for itself. I’m just not going to go into a rabbit hole — down a rabbit hole with you on this.

Here are a few notes on each of these attacks.

“After a Special Counsel was named but before the FBI searched, President Biden went to his house in Wilmington. What was he doing in there?”

“So, it was something relating to this case?”

This is an unsubtle and baseless suggestion that the president went home to Delaware in order to tamper with contents that may be the subject of the investigation, and a yellow extrapolation from Jean-Pierre’s stock response.

“Do you think that this story was leaked by someone trying to bruise the President politically ahead of a reelection announcement?”

This is actually a comparatively fair but really stupid question based on an uninformed premise (based on the reporting, the leak could only be from a limited set of sources that don’t include Dem rivals) whose purpose is nakedly to advance a political narrative of division among Democrats.

“More basically, we know the President did it. Why did he do it?”

Not only do we not “know the president did it,” we do know the president has said he didn’t know the documents were there. There’s an investigation going on now to find out how that happened.

“In the President’s own words, he admits to having information that wasn’t his. Why did he smuggle it out?”

The president has spoken publicly about the documents on several occasions, including an exchange with Doocy involving a classic automobile, and no, those are not “the President’s own words.”

More importantly, there is not only zero evidence of “smuggling,” the president’s “own words” contradict that — he has repeatedly said he did not know the documents were there, and explicitly told reporters the materials “were taken there.” Doocy is, as the lawyers say, assuming facts not in evidence in each of these cases.

There are many perfectly reasonable explanations for Doocy’s conduct — he’s playing the provocateur in order to appeal to his audience, he’s furthering the goal of damaging President Biden, he’s trying to draw Jean-Pierre into a fiery exchange — but not one that fits in with the role of an objective hard-news journalist.

Yes, the White House has left its chin open by respecting the independence of the Justice Department and filtering all communications through the counsel’s office to ensure that independence — it’s the best of what Jen Psaki accurately calls a set of “crappy options.” But that shouldn’t be a problem if they’re being covered by objective reporters in good faith. Real reporters shouldn’t be attacking that chin.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case, and Doocy is not alone — he’s just an extreme example. Setting aside the absurd pitch and sheer magnitude of the bombardment, reporters who definitely know better have been using this situation to take gratuitous and unfair shots at KJP, and to strike performative poses for attention and empty cred.

What’s really interesting, though, is that many of the same reporters who shriek at KJP on-camera about getting their questions answered are suspiciously absent from the non-televised briefings with Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to White House Counsel’s Office Ian Sams — and the ones who do show up are remarkably less dickish to Sams than they are to Jean-Pierre. Go figure.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.