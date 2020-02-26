<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President DOnald Trump will appear in the White House today with members of the coronavirus task force, where he is expected to take questions on the government’s response to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. Trump is expected to take the podium at 6:30 p.m. ET.

His appearance comes after a volatile week in the world financial markets, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen for five straight days a loss of more than 8 percent from a week ago. After news of supply chain shortages, confusion, and mixed messages between the White House and CDC, Trump has decided to address the growing crisis head on.

