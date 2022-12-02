WATCH: Pro-Abortion Protesters Crash DC Banquet for Pregnancy Center Yelling ‘Abortion Is Forever, Motherf**ker’
Pro-abortion protesters disrupted a banquet for a crisis pregnancy center this week, yelling things at the guests like “blood on your hands” and “abortion is forever, motherfucker.”
The Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center Annual Banquet turned a bit chaotic on Thursday, and the hoopla was captured and posted by Live Action ambassador Christina Herrera. It was during executive director Janet Durig’s speech that a woman stood up from her chair and told the room they have “blood” on their hands for opposing abortion.
A security guard quickly escorted the woman out of the room as she continued screaming, “blood on your hands!”
“You are judging those who are attempting to receive medical healthcare,” she can be heard saying at another point.
And some more— pic.twitter.com/pqDYz1HkpO
— Christina Herrera (@christinaireneh) December 2, 2022
Footage also captured two other protesters being escorted out of the event while yelling. One of the demonstrators can be heard yelling, “you don’t give a fuck about pregnant people” as he is taken out of the room. The other protester took credit for the incident on Twitter, calling the pregnancy center part of an “anti-abortion network” that “endangers” and “lies” to its patients.
continued — pic.twitter.com/1lUKvwKUYp
— Christina Herrera (@christinaireneh) December 2, 2022
Durig’s speech was interrupted by the screaming demonstrators as she was discussing heightened security for the organization this year, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.
The Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center was previously targeted in June by pro-abortion protesters who vandalized the D.C. location with red paint, eggs, and more. The message “Jane Says Revenge” was spray-painted onto the building too.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com