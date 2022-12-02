WATCH: Pro-Abortion Protesters Crash DC Banquet for Pregnancy Center Yelling ‘Abortion Is Forever, Motherf**ker’

Pro-abortion protesters disrupted a banquet for a crisis pregnancy center this week, yelling things at the guests like “blood on your hands” and “abortion is forever, motherfucker.”

The Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center Annual Banquet turned a bit chaotic on Thursday, and the hoopla was captured and posted by Live Action ambassador Christina Herrera. It was during executive director Janet Durig’s speech that a woman stood up from her chair and told the room they have “blood” on their hands for opposing abortion.

A security guard quickly escorted the woman out of the room as she continued screaming, “blood on your hands!”

Breaking: Here at the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center Annual Banquet Three pro- abortion individuals crashed dinner shouting “abortion is forever motherf*****” during Janet’s (Executive Director) speech. @MaryMargOlohan @pruspulse pic.twitter.com/fMcOoIRkV0 — Christina Herrera (@christinaireneh) December 2, 2022

“You are judging those who are attempting to receive medical healthcare,” she can be heard saying at another point.

Footage also captured two other protesters being escorted out of the event while yelling. One of the demonstrators can be heard yelling, “you don’t give a fuck about pregnant people” as he is taken out of the room. The other protester took credit for the incident on Twitter, calling the pregnancy center part of an “anti-abortion network” that “endangers” and “lies” to its patients.

Tonight, I joined friends (@ShutDown_DC) in disrupting the "Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center"'s anti-abortion banquet in Crystal City. This clinic, a so-called "crisis pregnancy center" lies to patients, endangers pregnant people, and is part of a national anti-abortion network. pic.twitter.com/VveIEl00AT — Vincent Vertuccio 🎅🎄 (@VVertuccio) December 2, 2022

Durig’s speech was interrupted by the screaming demonstrators as she was discussing heightened security for the organization this year, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center was previously targeted in June by pro-abortion protesters who vandalized the D.C. location with red paint, eggs, and more. The message “Jane Says Revenge” was spray-painted onto the building too.

Why would anyone attack a crisis pregnancy center trying to help moms? pic.twitter.com/r0ODxmSAql — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 3, 2022

