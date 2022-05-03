There’s been a lot of public uproar across America today in light of Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked opinion draft, which suggests the Supreme Court is about to roll back Roe v. Wade federal protections for abortion rights.

The bombshell development sparked major protests from pro-choice and pro-life activists, but one anti-abortion demonstrator took things to extremes by climbing the outside of a skyscraper while demanding a Washington D.C. abortion doctor be placed under arrest.

Authorities were called to the 60-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco after receiving reports that someone was climbing the side of the building. Police sealed off the area, but the climb was noticed by onlookers in and outside of the building, who posted numerous photos and videos to social media

The climber did eventually reach the top of the tower, where he was taken into custody by the police. Local media reports on the spectacle identified the climber as Maison Des Champs, a rock-climber who calls himself the “pro-life Spiderman” on Instagram.

Des Champs posted footage from his ascent on Instagram, wherein he calls for an abortion doctor to be thrown in jail, and for people to donate to pro-life groups.

Watch above, via ABC7.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com