WATCH: ‘Pro-Life Spider-Man’ Protester Scales LA’s 50-Story Ritz Carlton Tower, Charged By Waiting Police

A pro-life protester known as the “Pro-Life Spider-Man” was detained and charged after climbing the Ritz Carlton Tower in Los Angeles, which stands at more than 50 stories tall.

The demonstration is part of a running effort by the pro-life climber, real name Maison Des Champs, to get attention on pro-life causes and groups. Past climbs for Des Champs included a 50-story building in Oklahoma in July.

Des Champ filmed himself while climbing the Los Angeles building on Tuesday and said he was raising money for a mother named Olivia who had been planning on getting an abortion. He called for donations to the group Let Them Live.

“Sometimes, you know, it’s that easy. That all they need is just a little bit of financial support, [and then] they are willing to choose life,” he said in an Instagram video.

Police announced they had “negotiated” with a man scaling the Ritz Carlton who seemed to be suffering from a “mental illness.”

“Central Officers negotiated with a person suffering from a mental illness and we are happy to say the person is now receiving treatment. No officers were injured during the negotiations,” an LAPD account tweeted.

They later announced DesChamps was charged with criminal trespassing.

“After further investigation, the person has been charged with 602(O) PC, Criminal Trespassing. Central Detectives will now be handling the case,” they tweeted.

Spectators captured footage of Des Champs making his climb before police met him. The climber did not use a harness. Outlets like Traffic News Los Angeles posted some of the footage and images to Twitter.

